Ajaz Khan arrested by NCB after eight-hour-long interrogation; claims innocenceLast updated on Mar 31, 2021, 11:51 am
Actor Ajaz Khan, who is widely known for his stint on Bigg Boss, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday after eight hours of interrogation in connection with a drug case.
He was detained from the Mumbai airport yesterday when he returned from Rajasthan.
Reportedly, Khan's name surfaced when drug peddler Shadab Batata was interrogated.
Here's more.
Raid
NCB believes Khan is associated with a drug syndicate
The agency conducted raids in Andheri and Lokhandwala areas and found Alprazolam tablets from Khan's residence. NCB maintained that Khan is part of Batata's syndicate.
Notably, the peddler was arrested last week and over two kg of Mephedrone drug was recovered from him.
Batata's subsequent revelations led the agency to Khan. The actor was taken for a medical examination today.
Claims
He said NCB only found 'four sleeping pills'
However, on Wednesday morning, Khan claimed that the NCB personnel didn't find anything either from his residence or at the airport.
When prodded by reporters about the drugs found from his home, he replied, "Nothing. Ask them where they got it...what they got was four sleeping pills. My wife had miscarried and was in depression. She was taking those pills."
Twitter Post
'My wife is using pills as antidepressants'
Maharashtra: NCB takes actor Ajaz Khan for a medical check-up before producing him before a court in Mumbai for remand.— ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2021
"Only 4 sleeping pills were found at my home. My wife has suffered a miscarriage is using these pills as antidepressants," he says. pic.twitter.com/y3R1UG3wvK