Entertainment Now, Aryan won't have to visit NCB office every week

Now, Aryan won't have to visit NCB office every week

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Dec 15, 2021, 08:25 pm

Aryan Khan has been granted some relief in the Cordelia Cruises drug case

In a major relief to Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan, the 24-year-old will no longer need to appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) weekly. On Wednesday, Bombay High Court agreed to modify the star kid's bail condition that demanded him to arrive at NCB's office every Friday. This is in connection to the Mumbai drugs case that led to Aryan's arrest.

Context Why does this story matter?

After spending nearly a month in custody, Aryan was granted bail in October. But the bail order had mentioned certain conditions. Apart from furnishing Rs. 1L personal bond, Aryan and his co-accused were forbidden from leaving the country without permission. For travel outside Mumbai, a detailed plan had to be submitted. They were asked to visit NCB's office on Fridays to mark their presence.

Details Court: Aryan has to be present before SIT whenever asked

Reports say Aryan had filed an application, requesting the Friday meeting rule be modified, and it was granted by Justice Nitin Sambre's bench. Even though the weekly visits are off, Aryan will have to be present before Special Investigation Team (SIT) Delhi "as and when directed, provided a prior 72 hours notice is given," reported LiveLaw. The condition for traveling outside Mumbai wasn't changed.

Investigation Right now, SIT is investigating the high-profile drug case

To note, the SIT, headed by the Deputy Director General (Operations) of NCB, Sanjay Kumar Singh, is currently investigating the drug bust case. This team was created last month after various allegations were brought against Sameer Wankhede, the Zonal Unit director of the central agency, who was in charge of the case. Now Wankhede is assisting the SIT, as per the anti-drug body.

Hiatus end? Meanwhile, SRK finally stepped back into limelight today, but...

Aryan was arrested following a sudden raid on a cruise in early October and since then, his father has maintained a low profile. We haven't seen SRK post anything online even after his oldest son returned home after getting bail. But fans finally got to see him virtually at Hyundai India's endorsement event today. Although we don't know if the clip was pre-recorded.