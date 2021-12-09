Entertainment Did you notice: SRK hasn't posted anything online for 3-months?

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Dec 09, 2021, 06:29 pm

SRK has been keeping a low-profile on social media since September

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest actors in India with a massive social media following. His witty comments, reactions to other celebrity posts, and banter with trolls often charm netizens. But all of this has been missing for the past few months with Khan not being active online. Following his son Aryan's arrest in a drug case, he has been completely silent.

Details His last Instagram, Twitter posts are from September

Coming to the details, Khan's last Instagram update, still accessible, was made on September 19, where he wished his fans on Ganesh Chaturthi. He posted one other post on Twitter on September 23, where he was promoting Disney+ Hotstar for their latest ad campaign. We haven't heard from him since, not when Aryan was arrested, nor when he was granted bail on October 28.

Observation SRK didn't release any statement during Aryan-related ordeal either

The superstar never once attended Aryan's court proceedings, although he did go to meet his oldest son at Arthur Road Jail briefly. Usually, artists release online statements to clarify their stand on such issues but no statement came from his side. Even when the entire film industry was celebrating his child's bail, we had received a reaction only from his daughter, Suhana.

Do you know? Was he approached by international outlets for exclusive tell-all interview?

Last month certain outlets reported that the Zero actor had been approached by various foreign media houses to give a tell-all interview on the entire Aryan-NCB saga. But apparently, the superstar had turned them down, deciding to maintain a stoic silence on the subject.

Camaraderie He hasn't promoted releases of co-stars, which was the norm

Apart from personal posts, all actors engage in professional/promotional posts too. But Khan has not been doing those either. Earlier, he used to post congratulatory messages for co-actors on their upcoming launches and even his review. Yet, he didn't share any post even when his good friend-colleague Salman Khan's latest film Antim hit the screens. Salman had visited Khan's Mumbai home following Aryan's arrest.

Work Radio silence extends to SRK's shooting schedule too

This radio silence extends to the 56-year-old's shooting schedules too. Earlier, reports had suggested he had taken a break from filming Pathan and an Atlee-directorial owing to his son's arrest. Khan reported having resumed work in November. But we lack any confirmation. Fans have been missing the Don star's online presence and not to mention his #AskSRK sessions. Hoping he comes back soon.