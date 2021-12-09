Entertainment 'Main Pyaar Mein Hu' review: Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar's chemistry impresses

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 09, 2021, 05:33 pm

Recently, White Hill Beats released a single on their official YouTube channel. Titled Main Pyaar Mein Hu, the track features Begum Jaan actress Gauahar Khan and her husband, actor Zaid Darbar (music director Ismail Darbar's son). The song is steadily moving upward toward success and has already crossed 5mn views online. The romantic track is worth listening to at least once. Here's our review.

Song Goldboy's singing quality lacks the required emotion

The song has been composed and sung by Punjabi singer Goldboy. Quite a unique name. His quality of singing lacks sentiment and could have been better. Lyrics by Youngveer are simple and imply that one day you will get the person of your dreams. You can say the song is about positivity and hope. The guitar in the background is soothing to the ears.

Videos Khan and Darbar's chemistry is good to watch

The background of the video is set in the British era. After a long time, something with the vintage feel has come. The bond between Khan and Darbar displays innocence and takes the narrative between two lovers ahead. You would notice a bit of change in Khan's face though. The cars, costumes, and sets would take you back to the period before India's Independence.

Information Want people to like our onscreen chemistry as well: Khan

While sharing her feelings with the media about working with her husband, Khan had said, "As we are a real-life couple working together, we would want people to like our onscreen chemistry as well. We have put a lot of effort," and so it shows. If you watch the video carefully, it does give you serious Lagaan vibes, especially sets and the visual treatment.

Verdict The visuals are better than the audio in this single

The 4:21-minute-long track gets over too soon though, leaving you craving for more. Verdict: The song and video bag 2.5 and 3/5 stars, respectively (For Khan-Darbar's charm). If you want to have a look at the number, go to the YouTube page of White Hill Beats, a new channel to enter the online music market. Hope they bring good songs in the future.