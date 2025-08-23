Netflix sets rules for using AI in movies and shows

Netflix has issued a set of guidelines for its production partners on the use of generative artificial intelligence (gen AI) tools. The move comes after the backlash over the use of AI in What Jennifer Did, a 2024 true crime documentary that used AI-generated images instead of real archival photos. The streaming giant wants to avoid similar controversies and ensure responsible use of this technology.

Creative aid Why has Netflix issued these guidelines? Netflix sees gen AI tools as "valuable creative aids" that allow users to quickly create new and creatively unique media such as video, sound, text, and images. However, given the rapid evolution of this technology, the company has felt it necessary to lay down guidelines for its partners. These guidelines are meant to ensure responsible use of these tools in production processes.

Compliance What are the new rules? Netflix expects all production partners to inform their designated Netflix contact about any intended use of gen AI, especially as new tools with different capabilities and risks continue to emerge. The company says that most low-risk use cases following these guidelines are unlikely to need legal review. However, if the output includes final deliverables, talent likeness, personal data or third-party IP, written approval will be needed before proceeding.

Best practices Best practices for gen AI Netflix's best practices for gen AI are based on five specific guidelines. These include ensuring that outputs don't replicate or recreate identifiable characteristics of unowned or copyrighted material, and that generative tools don't store, reuse, or train on production data inputs/outputs. The company also recommends using these tools in an enterprise-secured environment to protect inputs where possible and stresses that generated material should be temporary and not part of final deliverables.

Consent requirement Guidelines also cover talent performances, union work Netflix has also clarified that gen AI shouldn't be used to replace or generate new talent performances or union-covered work without consent. If production partners are sure they are following these guidelines, they only need to inform their designated company contact about their intention to use gen AI. However, if they're unsure or know they're not complying with the rules, they should escalate this issue for further guidance before proceeding.