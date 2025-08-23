What we know about Meta's 1st smart glasses with display

Meta is gearing up to launch its first consumer-ready smart glasses, Hypernova, at the Connect conference next month. The new device will come with a small color display embedded in the right lens and cost around $800. The tech giant is working on this project in collaboration with EssilorLuxottica, the parent company of popular eyewear brands like Ray-Ban.

Display details Glasses to show notifications and messages The display on Hypernova will be small, with a field of view of around 20 degrees. It will mainly show bite-sized information such as text messages and notifications. This is different from Meta's earlier smart glasses that relied mostly on voice assistants. The new device is more like a heads-up display than an immersive augmented reality (AR) experience.

Design considerations Hypernova to be bulkier than previous models Hypernova will be bulkier and heavier than its voice-only predecessors. This is why Meta isn't expecting massive sales right away. The company seems to be positioning this device as a stepping stone toward more advanced consumer AR glasses. Along with Hypernova, Meta is also expected to showcase the third generation of its voice-only smart glasses at Connect.