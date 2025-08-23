What we know about Meta's 1st smart glasses with display
What's the story
Meta is gearing up to launch its first consumer-ready smart glasses, Hypernova, at the Connect conference next month. The new device will come with a small color display embedded in the right lens and cost around $800. The tech giant is working on this project in collaboration with EssilorLuxottica, the parent company of popular eyewear brands like Ray-Ban.
Display details
Glasses to show notifications and messages
The display on Hypernova will be small, with a field of view of around 20 degrees. It will mainly show bite-sized information such as text messages and notifications. This is different from Meta's earlier smart glasses that relied mostly on voice assistants. The new device is more like a heads-up display than an immersive augmented reality (AR) experience.
Design considerations
Hypernova to be bulkier than previous models
Hypernova will be bulkier and heavier than its voice-only predecessors. This is why Meta isn't expecting massive sales right away. The company seems to be positioning this device as a stepping stone toward more advanced consumer AR glasses. Along with Hypernova, Meta is also expected to showcase the third generation of its voice-only smart glasses at Connect.
Innovative tech
Neural wristband to convert muscle signals into digital commands
The most interesting part of the launch is Hypernova's companion neural wristband. The device, developed with CTRL Labs technology (a start-up Meta acquired in 2019), reads signals from your arm muscles and converts them into digital commands. This means you could one day control your glasses or other devices with subtle finger movements or gestures, without needing a physical controller.