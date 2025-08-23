How to use DigiLocker Drive for free cloud storage

To access DigiLocker Drive's storage, visit the DigiLocker website or download the mobile app. You can sign in with existing credentials or create a new account if you're a first-time user. Once logged in, look for the "Drive" option on the left panel of the website or at the bottom of your app's home page. Clicking this will give you access to your free 1GB cloud storage.

Functionality

What you can do on the platform

DigiLocker Drive lets you upload documents, photos, videos from your phone or laptop. You can also create new folders for better organization of your files. The platform also provides an option to electronically sign the uploaded documents/files. These files can be downloaded anytime and shared with others as per requirement. However, it's important to note that these documents are not considered authentic original documents but rather serve as reference material.