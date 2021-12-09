Entertainment Vir Das to write, produce, lead Fox series 'Country Eastern'

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Dec 09, 2021, 04:15 pm

Comedian and actor Vir Das has bagged a new country music comedy series for Fox. Titled Country Eastern, Das will not only star in the single-camera show but also co-write and executive produce it, reports suggest. With Sam Laybourne [Black-ish] as the showrunner and co-writer, Country Eastern will have Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg as executive producer. Fox Entertainment will produce alongside CBS Studios.

Why does this story matter?

Das was series regular in 'Whiskey Cavalier' too

This will mark Das's second role as a series regular in American television after ABC's Whiskey Cavalier. Apart from his comedy specials on Netflix, the Delhi Belly actor has done several comedy acts on late-night shows in the US. He had also appeared in one episode of Fresh Off The Boat on ABC and was touted to star in its spin-off opposite Preity Zinta.

Plot: Wealthy Indian man attempts to become American country singer

As per Variety, Fox has given a script commitment with penalty to the show. The story will follow a wealthy Indian man (probably Das) who restarts his life in Tennessee, America with his family. He plans to become a country singer but the problem is "he's shit. Total shit." So, he will have to gain some life experience in America to sing about it.

The actor-comedian called it an 'exciting brand new project'

"It's an exciting brand new project that is in the works," Das said, adding the writing is currently on. Earlier, the Go Goa Gone star had also starred in the Netflix Indian dark comedy series titled Hasmukh. Along with Samberg, Jorma Taccone, Akiva Schaffer, and Ali Bell from Party Over Here will executive produce. Reg Tigerman has also been credited as a producer.

Das was recently mired in controversy over 'Two Indias' monologue

The first comedian from India to have their Netflix comedy special, Das also has Judd Apatow's film The Bubble in the pipeline. Recently, he had bagged an International Emmy nomination for his show, Vir Das: For India. Often landing up in trouble for his stand-ups, Das's latest tryst with controversy came for his monologue Two Indias delivered at John F Kennedy Center, Washington DC.