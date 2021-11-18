Preity Zinta, Gene Goodenough become parents to twins via surrogacy

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Nov 18, 2021, 01:41 pm

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough are now parents! Congratulations to the couple!

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta is now a mother! Announcing the news on social media today, the Kal Ho Na Ho star shared that she and her husband-entrepreneur Gene Goodenough have welcomed twin babies into their lives through surrogacy. The newborns have been named Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough. Notably, the couple got married in 2016. Congratulations to both of you!

Post

'We're very excited about this new phase in our lives'

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 46-year-old posted a selfie with Goodenough while delivering the news today. "Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family," she wrote. "We are very excited about this new phase in our lives."

Information

The couple thanked medical professionals and their surrogate

"A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey," Zinta's social media post further said. To note, the actress became a mother for the first time. She has been residing in Los Angeles ever since she moved there following her marriage to Goodenough. Before Zinta, many Bollywood celebrities have chosen surrogacy to have children.

Twitter Post

'Gene & I are overjoyed,' wrote the 'Kya Kehna!' actress

Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene I are overjoyed our hearts are filled with so much gratitude with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. pic.twitter.com/wknLAJd1bL — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) November 18, 2021

Medical

Know what happens in surrogacy

Both Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar have welcomed children through surrogacy

In surrogacy, intended parents coordinate with a gestational surrogate who carries and cares for their offspring(s) until birth. For couples who cannot bear children on their own, surrogacy is an assisted reproduction procedure. Notably, the gestational carriers have no genetic relationship to the children they deliver. In Bollywood alone, stars like Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Ekta Kapoor, Aamir Khan, have gone for surrogacy.

Work

Zinta might star in 'Fresh Off The Boat' spin-off

Having completed 23 years in the Hindi film industry this year, Zinta has been mostly away from the cine world ever since her marriage. But she has taken part in overseas projects, like her most recent stint on ABC's Fresh Off The Boat. While Zinta had appeared alongside Vir Das for one episode, their appearance was reported to be an indication of a spin-off.