'Fast & Furious 10': Release postponed by over a month

Justin Lin will be directing the last two parts of 'F&F' franchise

Fast & Furious 10 won't be hitting theaters on April 7, 2023. It will rather arrive over a month later. The film, which is being backed by Universal Pictures, will now get released on May 19, 2023. No reason was given by the makers behind this move though. The ninth part of the franchise premiered in May in South Korea and some international pockets.

Context Why does this story matter?

The initial release date was planned during the Easter weekend. To note, the seventh installment was also released during that period in 2015 and it turned out to be the highest-grossing film of the franchise to date. However, experts feel the demise of Paul Walker and his posthumous appearance in the film is one of the main reasons for the film's humongous success.

Details 'F9' received mixed reviews, became fourth highest grosser of 2021

F9 was a June outing in the United States and despite getting mixed reviews, it became the fourth highest grossing film of this year. But this can be because 2021 was marred with COVID-19 pandemic and theaters were shut in most countries. Like in India, F9's release was delayed due to several factors. Its theatrical premiere jumped from July, August to finally September.

Information 'F10's shooting set to kick-start in January 2022

Now coming back to F10, its filming is expected to begin in January 2022. It is also reported that the production might happen back-to-back alongside Fast & Furious 11. Justin Lin, who had helmed the ninth installment, is set to direct both F10 and F11. The director had hinted earlier in July about the return of Walker using CGI effects and his brother, Cody.

Updates Will Cardi B be leading the team in 'F10'?

Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang, Chris Bridges, Jordana Brewster, and Michelle Rodriguez, are set to return in F10. Diesel had earlier confirmed that Cardi B will also be seen in F10. The Dominic Teretto actor also wants Dwayne Johnson to reprise his Agent Lucas Hobbs role in F10, but the latter has not showed any interest. Also, is John Cena's Jakob Toretto returning?