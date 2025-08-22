You may be able to use TikTok in India again!

After its ban over data privacy issues, TikTok may be gearing up for a comeback in India. The Chinese-owned platform's official website has recently become accessible for some users, fueling speculation of its return. In June 2020, the Indian government had banned TikTok along with 58 other Chinese apps over national security concerns.

Website availability TikTok website accessible to some users Recently, Times Now Tech found that TikTok's official website was accessible on both mobile and desktop. However, some users on X reported being unable to access the site. This suggests that the availability could be limited or rolled out in phases. Despite this development, the app is still missing from both Google Play Store and Apple App Store in India.

Diplomatic developments Thaw in India-China relations may aid TikTok's return The recent thaw in India-China relations has also fueled speculation about TikTok's potential return. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi recently visited India and met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. During these talks, Jaishankar stressed the need for a "candid and constructive" approach to bilateral ties. PM Modi is also scheduled to visit China later this month for the SCO Summit, further hinting at improving diplomatic relations between the two nations.