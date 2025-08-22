Roblox shutting down: Is it truth or a hoax?

Roblox, a popular gaming platform among teens, is at the center of fresh rumors about its potential shutdown. The speculation was fueled by a social media post that appeared to share an official notice from the developers. The notice claimed that the game would be permanently shutting down due to increasing safety and security concerns. But is Roblox really shutting down or is it just another hoax?

Viral claim 'Roblox Notifier' account shared 'official announcement' The "official announcement" was shared by an account called Roblox Notifier on X. It claimed that the game is shutting down permanently, citing overwhelming popular demand and safety concerns as reasons. The message, purportedly from "The Roblox Team," said, "While this was not an easy choice, we believe it is in the best interest of our community." However, no such announcement has been made by the company yet.

Ongoing operations Roblox was present at Gamescom 2025 Despite the rumors, Roblox was present at the Gamescom video games trade fair in Cologne, Germany. The event is being held from August 20 to 24, 2025. An announcement of shutting down during a public event like this seems unlikely. Plus, Roblox's official X account has been posting updates about the platform's safety measures recently.

Official stance Company has denied shutdown rumors Roblox has denied shutdown rumors on multiple occasions, assuring players that the game "isn't going anywhere." The platform has been under scrutiny over child safety concerns. A lawsuit was filed by Louisiana against Roblox for allegedly failing to protect the young players from inappropriate content and online predators.