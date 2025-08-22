Google can now make your dinner reservations in 180+ countries

Google has announced the global expansion of its AI Mode, a feature that lets users ask complex questions and follow-ups directly within Search. The move comes as part of an effort to improve user interaction with Google Search . Until now, this feature was only available in the US, UK, and India. Now, it is being rolled out to 180 new countries across the globe.

Feature enhancement A look at the agentic capabilities Along with the global rollout, Google is also introducing new agentic and personalized capabilities to AI Mode. These enhancements will let users find restaurant reservations through the feature, with plans to expand to local service appointments and event tickets in the future. For instance, if you want a dinner reservation for a specific date and time with certain preferences like cuisine type or location, AI Mode can find real-time availability across different platforms.

User customization Personalized search results The new agentic features also include personalized search results based on individual preferences and interests. For example, if you search for a quick lunch spot within an hour, AI Mode will use your past interactions and searches on Search and Maps to suggest more relevant options. You can also adjust your personalization settings in your Google account.