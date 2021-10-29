Bombay HC releases bail order, Aryan may walk free today

Aryan Khan may be able to walk free today itself

Despite getting bail, superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son may still not be able to walk out today if the Arthur Road jail's 'bail box' doesn't receive his 'release order' before 5:30 pm. But given that the Bombay High Court has issued his bail order already, Aryan Khan may be out today. To recall, he was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) this month.

Release order may contain bail amount to be given

If the order reaches on time, Aryan will have to finish a few formalities to walk out. For one, he will have to submit the Bombay High Court's copy to the special anti-narcotics court. The release order may also contain the bail amount that must be paid by him. Meanwhile, the court provided the bail order some minutes ago.

Here are the bail conditions by the Bombay HC

In the bail conditions, the court stated that Aryan and others should not leave the country without permission and surrender their passports immediately. For travel outside Mumbai, a detailed plan must be submitted to the investigating officer. The trio has also been asked to go to the NCB's office every Friday to mark their presence. They should also furnish Rs. 1L (personal bond).

Check out the detailed bail order here

Bail order of #AryanKhan states that he should present PR bond of Rs 1 lakh with one or more sureties in like amount. He should not indulge in any similar activities, not try to establish contact with co-accused and should surrender passport before Special Court immediately — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2021

'Hope to get Aryan Khan out of jail this evening'

"We hope to do it (bail formalities) by this evening itself so that we can get Aryan Khan out of jail," his lawyer Satish Maneshinde told media. Yesterday, the Bombay High Court granted bail to Aryan, and other co-accused, namely model Munmun Dhamecha and one Arbaaz Merchantt, but the three still spent the night at the cell for the lack of bail order.

Aryan's case resulted in a feud between Nawab Malik, Wankhede

Tracing back, Aryan and others were nabbed by the NCB off a cruise. According to its zonal chief Sameer Wankhede, they were involved in drug dealings. The case sparked a bitter feud between Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik and Wankhede, with the former accusing the official of using a forged birth certificate to become an Indian Revenue Services (IRS) officer.