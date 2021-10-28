#MumbaiDrugBust: Aryan Khan, others granted bail by Bombay HC

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Published on Oct 28, 2021, 04:50 pm

Aryan Khan, others to walk out of jail after more than three weeks

The Bombay High Court finally granted bail to Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, on Thursday. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) of India Anil Singh appearing for NCB opposed the bail and presented his arguments in court today. The court had finished listening to the defense arguments of the three accused--Aryan, Arbaaz Merchantt, and Munmun Dhamecha--yesterday. Here are the details.

Information

Munmun Dhamecha, Arbaaz Merchantt were also given relief

After listening to the arguments of both sides, the court decided to grant bail to all three accused. As per reports, the court will be pronouncing the detailed order with reasons Friday. Following the decision, Mukul Rohatgi (representing Aryan) asked for cash bail.

Proceedings

'Aryan is not first-time offender.. but regular customer': ASG

A single bench of Justice Nitin Sambre continued to hear the case from 3:00 pm today. ASG said Aryan was not a first-time offender but a "regular consumer for the past few years and the record shows that he [has] been providing drugs." He cited Showik Chakraborty's case, saying a person can be liable for offence even if drugs aren't found from their possession.

Twitter Post

'Bail is not a rule' in NDPS cases, said ASG

Investigation

Pay-off allegations: Sam D'Souza turned out to be fake

Now looking at matters outside the courtroom, new angles emerged in the extortion allegation case. Remember Prabhakar Sail, the NCB witness who said he heard his employer at that time KP Gosavi speaking to an individual named Sam D'Souza about an Rs. 18cr deal? Turns out, D'Souza was a fake name circulated with the picture and contact number of a different person.

Loose ends

Gosavi was detained in Pune this morning

A resident of Maharashtra, Hanik Bafna, approached police complaining he was receiving multiple calls asking him about his involvement in a drug case. He claimed Sail was misusing his WhatsApp profile photo and number. Investigation is on. Meanwhile, Gosavi was detained in Pune in connection with a 2018 cheating case this morning. His interrogation can reveal crucial links regarding questions against the agency's credibility.

NCB inquiry

Sameer Wankhede will lead the Cordelia Cruises case for now

Further NCB clarified that Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede will continue to lead the Cordelia Cruises drug case as an inquiry into extortion allegations against him works ahead. A five-member team, led by NCB deputy director Gynaneshwar Singh, is conducting the inquiry and has recorded Wankhede's statement today. Also, Mumbai Police told Bombay High Court Wankhede will be given a three-day notice before he's arrested.

Twitter Post

