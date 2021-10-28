'Tattoo Waaliye' review: The Bunty-Babli quartet set stage on fire

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Oct 28, 2021, 04:12 pm

'Tattoo Waaliye' is an enjoyable treat, more visually than auditorily

Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan are all set to reunite onscreen with Bunty Aur Babli 2, joined by youngsters Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sharvari. Before we see their chemistry in theaters on November 19, the four were seen matching steps to the film's first track Tattoo Waaliye. Released online today, the dance number is peppy, featuring a lot of bling! Here's a review.

Song

The song has potential to hit big in wedding playlist

Voiced by Pardeep Sran and Neha Kakkar, the party song is high on beats but not as hyper as some of the contemporary party songs. Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy's music has elements of Punjabi folk in it. Amitabh Bhattacharya has written the lyrics. Not that suitable for solitary listening, it has got all the points to become the next hit at desi weddings.

Video

Mukerji absolutely aces dance with 'Koi Mil Gaya' 2.0 outfit

Directors of the video have gone literal with the clip as all the four actors show up with tattoos on their bodies. The pairs (Mukerji-Khan and Chaturvedi-Sharvari) embody different moods. While the older pair oozes mature charm, the younger couple is swift on their feet. Mukerji, who shows up in a metallic dress resembling her Koi Mil Gaya attire, kills it with her expressions.

Twitter Post

Check out the track here

An early start to the weekendddd! Groove to the rhythm of #TattooWaaliye NOW, check out the song. Catch #BuntyAurBabli2 at your nearest big screen on 19th November. https://t.co/HOusELATeb — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) October 28, 2021

Pandemic

Did you know? It's biggest Bollywood song shot during pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic led to the postponement of the YRF comedy like numerous other movies. But did you know that Tattoo Waaliye was the biggest song shot by the industry during the pandemic? Khan recalled the shoot and said this was possible only because the studio quarantined everybody in a hotel for 14 days before the shoot and made sure everyone was following protocols.

Verdict

The fun song bags 3 stars, MV wins the round

We're glad the commitment of the team reflected so well in the final product. Mukerji and Khan are known for giving us various dance hits and they give us another brilliant performance. We haven't really seen the newcomers dance to Bollywood numbers and both showcase their prowess. Verdict: The song is fun and picks up 3 stars, the video bags 3.5/5.