Brendan Fraser as supervillain Firefly in 'Batgirl'? Hell yeah!

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Oct 28, 2021, 03:10 pm

Brendan Fraser joins Leslie Grace's 'Batgirl' as sociopath Firefly

Remember The Mummy actor, Brendan Fraser? He was out of action for almost half a decade before making a comeback with commercial failure The Poison Rose. He was then seen in Indian crime film Line of Descent (yes, that's right!). Fraser last appeared in No Sudden Move. But now, he has signed an interesting project. Reportedly, the actor will portray a supervillain in Batgirl.

Details

We explore the fictional character over the years

Batgirl is reportedly based on the DC Comics fan-favorite character, Barbara Gordon. She was first introduced in 1961 as Betty Kane, before getting a makeover in 1967. The daughter of Gotham City Police Commissioner James Gordon, this superhero has featured in many storylines involving Batman and his sidekick Robin. Further, Barbara has also worked as the head of the Gotham City Public Library.

Details

Here's what you need to know about cast and crew

Actress Leslie Grace will play the titular role in this Warner Bros-DC Film, which will be helmed by Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi (known for Bad Boys for Life). The screenplay will be written by Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey). JK Simmons will portray Commissioner James Gordon in Batgirl. And, Jacob Scipio from Bad Boys For Life will also play a yet-to-be-revealed character.

Information

The year 2021 may be considered as resurrection of Fraser

Batgirl might hit HBO Max next year. Returning to Fraser, he took a break from films and moved to TV. He played supporting roles in Trust, The Affair, and Doom Patrol. This year, he has been signed to lead The Whale. He'll also be seen in a prominent role in Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, co-featuring Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Information

We look at the other iconic villains in super-hero films

Though nothing is confirmed, rumors are rife that the Bedazzled actor will play Firefly, a sociopath pyromaniac, in Batgirl. With this, he joins the ranks of noted villains like: Thanos: Wiped out half of the universe within a few minutes. Doctor Octopus: Considered one of the archenemies of Spider-Man. Catwoman: This anti-heroine's sole purpose is to fight Batman with her sly tactics.