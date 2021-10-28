'Hellbound' trailer: What if you're punished for sins on earth?

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Oct 28, 2021, 01:54 pm

Ahead of its premiere on November 19, Netflix released the trailer for its upcoming South Korean show Hellbound. Directed by Yeon Sang-ho (who helmed the famous Train To Busan movie), we get supernatural monsters ravaging a city with top-notch visuals here. To note, the streamer has recently gained huge success for the Korean series Squid Game. Here's a trailer breakdown for Hellbound.

Trailer

Concepts of God, sin, punishment, cult are explored, alongside monsters

The clip opens with a mother returning home to find her children greeting her with a birthday cake. But the happy moment is disrupted with a horrifying shadow lurking behind them, a voice announcing that the woman is about to meet her doom. Below the ghastly-ice-monsters-chasing-you exterior, the show touches on topics of religious cults, the idea of sinning, and punishment or committing sins.

Concept

'Hell will come to sinners,' seems to be twisted message

We see Yoo Ah-in's character asking a group, "Why do people sin?" He explains how human beings have forgotten about the concepts of "shame, remorse, repentance, and redemption," thus continuing to commit sins. It is because there's no fear that people are embarking on this path. Now he says, God has devised a way to directly show such erring people what hell is like.

Twitter Post

So what are your thoughts on sinning?

“It’s the fear that will set people free from sin.”



Brace yourself for Hellbound, a new series directed by Train to Busan's visionary Yeon Sang Ho. Premieres November 19 pic.twitter.com/MZ1QZugPDL — Netflix (@netflix) October 27, 2021

Prospect

The show interestingly appeals to lovers of various genres

Surely, the premise is striking and will appeal to lovers of disaster movies, flicks featuring exploitation based on religion, and thriller fans. The prospect of the world becoming "a living hell" and choosing whether it is "murder or divine judgment?" will keep viewers stuck to their seats. Notably, Yeon and Choi Gyu-seok are cartoonists of webtoon Hellbound which forms the basis of the show.

Information

The show became first Korean drama to bag TIFF invitation

Apart from Yoo, the suspense-filled show will star Won Jin Ah, Kim Hyun-joo, and Park Jung-min, among others. Back in August, the project was invited to the 46th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Thereby it had become the first Korean drama to achieve this feat! We are expecting yet another binge-able show from Netflix! Catch it when it drops on November 19.