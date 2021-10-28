Check out Raj Kaushal's 'Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar' teaser!

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Oct 28, 2021, 01:35 pm

Makers of crime drama web show Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar released its teaser recently. The series marks the last show to come from late filmmaker Raj Kaushal's stable. Created by Kaushal and Aman Khan, the heist-themed show has been co-produced by Kaushal's wife, actress Mandira Bedi. The ensemble drama will drop on Amazon Prime Video on November 3. Here's a teaser breakdown.

Teaser

'The only difference between reality and fantasy is a scam'

The teaser clip begins with a male voice enticing another person with the prospects of fulfilling his dreams and a case full of money. Then we get a look into six other "unusual scammers." The line: "The only difference between reality and fantasy is a scam," suggests these people will be feeding individuals stories to cheat them. Simple scamming stuff!

Plot

Seven 'unusual scammers' unite to pull an 'unlikely heist'

Although the clip doesn't give much away, we have an idea about the story from the description given by YouTube. So, two friends will gather the idea that the "good life is just one scam away," by reading and studying high-profile scam cases in the newspaper. To achieve this goal, they'll join forces with five others and open a fake bank to dupe people.

Twitter Post

'They're coming to steal your money and hearts'

Information

The Amazon show will lock horns with Netflix's 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar'

The Amazon Original Series will star Vicky Arora, Anuj Rampal, Swati Semwal, Mohan Agashe, Shishir Sharma, and Manish Chaudhari in lead roles. Given it is coming out ahead of Diwali, the show might enjoy the festive period craze. It is a good move to premiere it on November 3 as it won't head-on clash with Netflix's Meenakshi Sundareshwar releasing on November 5.

To recall

Kaushal shockingly left this world in June following cardiac arrest

Before the web show, Kaushal had films like Shaadi Ka Laddoo and Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi in his directorial resume. The 49-year-old passed away in June due to a heart attack. His sudden passing had left a gaping hole in the Hindi entertainment industry with many leaving supportive comments and posts in remembrance. Bedi had shared old pictures with Kaushal remembering him.