'Meenakshi Sundareshwar': Millennial couple struggles to manage long distance wedding

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Oct 21, 2021, 07:19 pm

Netflix dropped the trailer for its Diwali 2021 release, Meenakshi Sundareshwar today. And we get a glimpse into the tale of two millennial lovebirds who get together through an arranged marriage but are made to live apart even before they get a chance to know each other well. Will their love sustain their relationship is what the film will answer. Here's a breakdown.

Trailer

The clip begins with Meenakshi (Sanya Malhotra) and Sundareshwar (Abhimanyu Dassani) asking each other about their interests and ambitions before getting hitched. Love blooms as they court a while before the wedding. But it is on their wedding night that Sundareshwar bags an IT job in Bengaluru. And thus begins the long-distance wedding relationship between Madurai and Bengaluru.

Complaint

While the leading pair look good together with Malhotra acing her spirited character and Dassani perfectly embodying the naivety of his role, the trailer is disappointingly all revealing. We see exactly what brings them together, what is the main driving point, and what causes the conflict. Can we please retain some elements from getting unveiled in the trailers?

Information

Still, we hope there will be certain twists and turns that debutant director Vivek Soni has up his sleeves, which will pleasantly enrich the sweet love story. Soni has also co-written the script along with Aarsh Vora. And, this is a Dharmatic Entertainment production, backed by Karan Johar's digital arm of Dharma Productions. The movie is set to premiere on Netflix on November 5.

Ambition

To the makers' credit, we see welcome tropes like an entrepreneur female lead, a disapproving father over son's career choice, etc. Our only hope is that these tropes get utilized correctly. Overall, the film gives off a simple, direct vibe that says it has been made to just make the audience smile, a flavor also seen in the movie's track, Tu Yahin Hai.