'Dybbuk- The Curse is Real' trailer is now out. Have you watched it yet?

Ahead of its release on October 29, makers have dropped the trailer for the upcoming Hindi horror flick Dybbuk- The Curse is Real, helmed by Jay Krishnan. Starring Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta, and Manav Kaul, we get a mixture of mystery surrounding an ancient box, its Jewish origin, an evil spirit, and a whole lot of jump scares in the trailer. Here's a breakdown.

Box

Dutta's Mahi comes across a mysterious box, foolishly opens it

The trailer opens with a look into Hashmi-Dutta's characters' current home where the couple has recently shifted, presumably to deal with a miscarriage. Dutta's Mahi concentrates on decorating the house, thereby coming across a 300-year-old box. As if enchanted, she brings it home. That's not all, she ends up opening the box. (It looks like she has never watched a horror movie.)

Notes

Horror movie cliches are abundant but camera work impresses

Obviously, by opening the box, which we are later told is called a dybbuk, Mahi has set free an evil spirit. To fix her and fight the ghost, Hashmi's Sam employs the help of a rabbi (Kaul). Although the flying possessed body, fight with the priest/pandit/rabbi sequences look cliche, the use of the camera in the trailer impresses. It might be worth a try.

Twitter Post

Catch the trailer here!

Information

Prithviraj Sukumaran had led the original Malayalam film

Bolstering our hopes is the base material. Dybbuk is the official Hindi adaptation of the hit Malayalam movie Ezra that came out in 2017. Also helmed by Krishnan, the film starred noted actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak, Dybbuk will be a digital release, hitting Amazon Prime Video in a few days.

Quote

Filmmaker assured viewers this horror flick will have 'gripping' storyline

Although the trailer paints a typical horror story's picture, the director had assured viewers that we will get a storyline that "is gripping and explores a subject that hasn't been exposed as much." "At the heart of the film is the Jewish mythology and culture, the film is designed keeping in mind the authenticity of the culture and the genre," he was quoted.