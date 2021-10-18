'Dybbuk' teaser out: Emraan Hashmi-starrer is releasing on October 29

Bollywood horror king Emraan Hashmi is back with a scare-fest, titled Dybbuk - The Curse is Real, after a long time. Directed by Jay Krishnan, the movie will be dropping on Amazon Prime Video on October 29, a week ahead of Diwali, which is usually a busy time for releases. The makers dropped its teaser today and we bring you a breakdown.

The 30-second-long teaser begins with Nikita Dutta, the female lead in the movie, inserting a key into a box that looks like an ancient chest and opening it. By the looks of it, she has set some evil free that will haunt the others. Hashmi appears for a second as he is awoken by some mysterious sound. An upcoming trailer will give more details.

Apart from Hashmi and Dutta, the movie will also feature Manav Kaul. Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak are the producers of this digital venture. For the unversed, Dybbuk is the official Hindi adaptation of the hit Malayalam flick, Ezra. The 2017 movie was also helmed by Krishnan and starred noted actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead.

Although Maharashtra is opening up its theaters soon, many producers are still betting on the digital format for their release. Amazon Prime's Dybbuk will find competition in Disney+ Hotstar release Hum Do Hamare Do (starring Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon), which is also coming out on October 29. On November 5, Netflix will be dropping Meenakshi Sundareshwar, featuring Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani.

Coming back to Hashmi, the Raaz actor recently appeared in the thriller Chehre, alongside Amitabh Bachchan. He will be soon muscling it out against Salman Khan in Tiger 3. In fact, the team only recently wrapped up their international shooting schedule. He will also star in another remake of a Sukumaran film, namely Driving Licence. Akshay Kumar will be co-leading the venture.