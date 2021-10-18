Delhi HC summons Hansal Mehta for his upcoming project 'Faraaz'

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Oct 18, 2021, 08:45 pm

Hansal Mehta receives legal summons for his next 'Faraaz,' read on to know why

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta had announced in August that his next project will be called Faraaz and will be based on the 2016 Bangladesh terror attacks. Now, Mehta and producer Bhushan Kumar have been summoned to appear in Delhi High Court on the basis of a complaint against the makers. Families of two individuals who lost their lives in the blast have filed the suit.

Suit

The plaintiffs don't want their daughters portrayed 'in bad light'

According to the court orders, accessed via Live Law, the complainants--families of victims Tarishi Jain and Abinta Kabir--have sought "permanent and mandatory injunction" for restraining the release of the movie. Counsel for the plaintiffs Jayant K Mehta said in the application for interim relief the main concern of his clients was that the movie should not portray their deceased daughters "in [a] bad light."

Demand

They have sought a special screening, not an outright ban

In order to be satisfied with the filmmakers' vision, the plaintiffs have requested a preview of the movie and do not want to "ban the screening of the movie." The suit also mentions the makers have named the film Faraaz, which was also the name of Jain and Kabir's best friend. In reality, Hindustan Times reported, Faraaz had lost his life in the blast.

Information

Makers' reply to legal notice had been 'very vague': Plaintiffs

As the friend of their daughters has been named, the families were apprehensive that the makers would mention their daughters too, for which they have not taken any consent. The lawyer representing the plaintiffs noted that their complaint is on the account of a violation of their right to privacy. Also, they noted the makers' reply to their legal notice had been "very vague."

Movie

Earlier, Mehta had vowed to stay true to real events

Now the court has asked Mehta and Kumar to appear on October 28. Earlier, Mehta had said, "Faraaz is a story of deep humanity and its ultimate triumph in the face of violent adversity." He had also expressed his wish to do justice to the true events. Beginning production back in June, the film will mark Shashi Kapoor's grandson, Zahaan Kapoor's debut.

Do you know?

This is what had happened at Dhaka cafe in 2016

To note, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha is also backing the project. The action thriller will depict the Holey Artisan cafe terrorist attack that shook Bangladesh on July 1, 2016. Five young militants had ravaged the cafe and held over 50 people as hostages for 12 hours.