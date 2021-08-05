Hansal Mehta's next 'Faraaz' based on 2016 Bangladesh terror attack

Credits: 'Faraaz' will depict the Holey Artisan cafe attack that shook Bangladesh in 2016

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta's next film is titled Faraaz and is based on the 2016 Bangladesh terror attack, the makers announced on Wednesday. Billed as an action thriller, the film will depict the Holey Artisan cafe attack that shook Bangladesh in the year 2016. The film is backed by filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and producer Bhushan Kumar.

Film

'Faraaz' is a story of deep humanity: Mehta

Mehta, who last helmed the acclaimed web series Scam 1992- The Harshad Mehta Story and sports drama feature Chhalaang, said he is thrilled that Sinha and Kumar have fulfilled his three-year-long dream of making this film. "Faraaz is a story of deep humanity and its ultimate triumph in the face of violent adversity," the filmmaker said.

Collaboration

Glad that Anubhav and Bhushanji are backing the story: Mehta

"While it is based on true events, it is also a deeply personal story that I've held close to my heart for...three years," Mehta said. "I'm glad Anubhav and Bhushanji are backing this story and enabling me to make this thrilling drama exactly the way I envisaged. It is exciting to collaborate with such diverse young talent on this labor of love," he said.

Debut

The film will mark the debut of Shashi Kapoor's grandson

The film will mark late actor Shashi Kapoor's grandson, Zahaan Kapoor's debut and will also feature Aditya Rawal, son of actors Paresh Rawal and Swaroop Sampat, who made his acting debut last year with the ZEE5 film Bamfaad. "The film is not only a story of terror and loss but also of hope and faith," said Sinha.

Plot

'Faraaz' will chronicle events that occurred on July 1, 2016

"Faraaz is a human story based on one of the darkest days in modern history," said Sinha, adding it will "give the audience an intimate look into what happened that night." Faraaz will chronicle events that took place on the night of July 1, 2016, in Dhaka where five young militants ravaged the cafe and held over 50 people as hostages for 12 hours.

Information

Mehta began shooting for the film in June this year

Kumar said the film's intention has been to stay true to real-life events. Mehta began shooting for the upcoming action-thriller in June this year. The film is jointly produced by Sinha's Benaras Mediaworks, T-Series, along with Mahana Films' Sahil Saigal, Sakshi Bhatt, and Mazahir Mandasaurwala.