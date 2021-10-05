Sanya Malhotra-Abhimanyu Dassani's 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar' dropping on Netflix this November

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Oct 05, 2021, 01:19 pm

Mark your calendars! 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar' is coming this November

Producer Karan Johar announced that his next digital venture Meenakshi Sundareshwar will be releasing on Netflix next month. Starring Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani in the lead roles, we will get to witness the sweet love story unfold on the platform on November 5. Set in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, the movie focuses on marriage and sustaining a long-distance relationship. Here's more.

'Get ready to witness unique, super cute long-distance love story'

Johar took to his social media handles to announce the release date on Tuesday. "Get ready to witness this unique and super cute long distance love story this festive season, with us! #MeenakshiSundareshwar coming to Netflix on November 5 (sic)," read his caption. The announcement came along with a new poster where Dassani can be seen resting his head on Malhotra's shoulder.

Check out the new poster here

The romantic comedy marks Dassani's digital debut

While it will be the Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actor's digital debut, his co-star has already proved herself in the OTT format with releases like Pagglait and Ludo. Vivek Soni will be also debuting as a director with Meenakshi Sundareshwar. Soni has co-written the script with Aarsh Vora. Notably, Johar is backing it through his Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital arm of Dharma Productions.

This film could be one of the last Dharmatic-Netflix projects

To note, this news comes days after Johar's tie-up with Netflix came to an end. Under the 2019 contract, all Dharmatic content had to exclusively go to the streamer. While that is no longer the case, the two will continue to work together on projects already in the planning, like Meenakshi Sundareshwar. Future Dharmatic endeavors might also see Netflix release but there's no surety.

First song, 'Tu Yahin Hai,' had come out recently

To recall, this marks Dharmatic's fifth collaboration with Netflix India after Guilty, Ajeeb Daastaans, The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, and Searching For Sheela. Coming back to the movie, makers have been creating buzz for the romantic comedy steadily, having dropped the first song days ago. Titled Tu Yahin Hai, the romantic track was sweet and earned a solid 4.5/5 stars in our review.