Riteish to make digital debut with 'Plan A Plan B'

Netflix premiere date of 'Plan A Plan B' will be announced in the coming days

Actor Riteish Deshmukh on Monday announced he is set to make his digital debut with a quirky coming-of-age Netflix film Plan A Plan B co-starring Tamannaah Bhatia. The film is directed by Shashanka Ghosh and written by Rajat Arora. According to Netflix, the film follows the story of a matchmaker who believes marriage is for everyone—except herself—and a successful divorce lawyer with a secret.

He was last seen in 'Baaghi 3'

"What happens when they cross paths? Can opposites coexist, let alone attract?" the synopsis read. The film also stars veteran actor Poonam Dhillon and Kusha Kapila. Deshmukh, who was last seen on the big screen in the 2020 action movie Baaghi 3, said that he was thrilled to be making his digital debut with Plan A Plan B.

Working with Shashanka sir has been an absolute pleasure: Deshmukh

"Working with Shashanka sir has been an absolute pleasure. What excites me the most is the terrific storyline of the film and the journey of this unexpected love story," Deshmukh said. "I can't wait for the audience all across the globe to watch this extraordinary story come to life on Netflix," the 42-year-old actor added.

I have thoroughly enjoyed creating this for audiences worldwide: Ghosh

Ghosh, a helmer of films like the multi-starrer Veere Di Wedding (2018) and Netflix comedy House Arrest, described his latest as a "one-of-a-kind story" with unusual characters pitted against each other. "I have thoroughly enjoyed creating this for audiences worldwide on Netflix and I feel the film will definitely resonate with them," he added.

I was bowled over by my character: Bhatia

Bhatia called Plan A Plan B a special film and said she was bowled over by the character of a matchmaker. Meanwhile, Pratiksha Rao, Director, Films and Licensing, Netflix India said the team is thrilled to announce the project and bring this "entertaining film to our members in India and around the world."

Premiere date of the movie will be announced soon

The film is produced by Trilok Malhotra and KR Harish (India Stories Media & Entertainment Pvt Ltd) and Arora's Funk Your Blues Entertainment Pvt Ltd. Netflix premiere date of Plan A Plan B will be announced in the coming days.