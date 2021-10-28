'Bheed': Rajkummar Rao finds his leading lady in Bhumi Pednekar

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Oct 28, 2021, 12:09 pm

'Bheed' is Bhumi Pednekar's second outing with Rajkummar Rao after 'Badhaai Do'

Bhumi Pednekar, who was last seen in Durgamati on Amazon Prime Video, has moved on to another exciting project. The actress will be seen alongside Hamari Adhuri Kahani actor Rajkummar Rao in Bheed. The team is expecting to commence shooting next month. This is Pednekar and Rao's second outing together after Badhaai Do, filming of which got wrapped up in March this year.

Details

What do we know about the film so far?

Anubhav Sinha, who directed Taapsee Pannu's Thappad, will be helming Bheed. It is a joint venture between Bhushan Kumar's production company T-Series and Sinha. Reportedly, the film is a socio-political thriller. Sinha partners with Rao for the first time in this film. The Article 15 helmer recently traveled to Lucknow for a survey to finalize the spots where the film will be shot.

Fact

Sinha says why he roped in the actress

Speaking to PTI, Sinha mentions why he roped in the 32-year-old actress. "Bhumi has a mind of her own. That's the quality this character needs to have. I couldn't have asked for a better cast. These are performers who not only shine every time they are on screen; they elevate the written word to create magic on screen," he told media portals.

Twitter Post

Check out the news

Details

The actress is right now shooting Red Chillies Entertainment-backed 'Bhakshak'

For now, the actress has her hands full. Currently, she is shooting for Red Chillies Entertainment-backed Bhakshak. She essays the role of a journalist in the film. The Bala star also has wrapped up the shooting of Akshay Kumar-starrer Raksha Bandhan, which is being directed by Aanand L Rai. As mentioned, she has also finished Badhaai Do and Mr. Lele with Vicky Kaushal.

Information

Get set for Rao's 'Hum Do Hamare Do', 'Badhaai Do'

It has been a busy year for Rao as well. Right now, he is expecting the release of Hum Do Hamare Do, which is releasing tomorrow on Disney+ Hotstar. Kriti Sanon is his co-star in this film. A Netflix original film Monica, O My Darling with Radhika Apte and Huma Qureshi is also on the cards. Rao is currently filming Hit: The First Case.