Sequel to 'Dune' likely to get theatrical release in 2023

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Mail Published on Oct 28, 2021, 10:42 am

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, 'Dune: Part I' had a hybrid release

Putting an end to all speculations around the follow-up to filmmaker Denis Villeneuve's Dune, its makers have now announced that a sequel is indeed getting made, which will be released in October 2023. To note, the premiere date of the magnum opus got delayed several times due to the pandemic. Ultimately, the film was released in theaters and on HBO Max last month simultaneously.

Quote

We're excited to continue the journey, said Legendary Pictures

Warner Bros. and the film's key actors made the sequel's announcement on social media. It was also noted that Dune: Part II will exclusively release in theaters. Film production studio Legendary Pictures wrote, "This is only the beginning...Thank you to those who have experienced @dunemovie so far, and those who are going in the days and weeks ahead. We're excited to continue the journey!"

Twitter Post

Check out the great news here

This is only the beginning...



Thank you to those who have experienced @dunemovie so far, and those who are going in the days and weeks ahead. We're excited to continue the journey! pic.twitter.com/mZj68Hnm0A — Legendary (@Legendary) October 26, 2021

Information

Film's final trailer did hint at a franchise in development

In fact, the film's final trailer, released several days before its premiere had hinted of a franchise in development. Chani's (Zendaya) last dialogue in the clip had her saying, "This is only the beginning." It was enough for fans to start celebrating already!

Details

Villeneuve wanted 'Dune' to get an exclusive theatrical release

To recall, there was a lot of buzz around the film's release, as Villeneuve had argued that Dune belonged to the big screen. He also protested against Warner Bros. when they decided to give the film a hybrid release, along with all others in 2021. But now that the second part will get an exclusive theatrical outing, we surely have our hopes sky high.

Profit

'Dune: Part I' has earned about $225 million worldwide

As far as the film's business is concerned, Dune was launched with a whopping $40.1 million in ticket sales in theaters in the US and Canada. The 155-minute-long movie, made on a humongous budget of $165 million, grossed about $225 million worldwide. The sequel boasts of a stellar cast list, including Jason Momoa, Timothee Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, and Zendaya.

Praise

'Real gift to film fans everywhere,' Christopher Nolan on 'Dune'

To note, the film is an adaptation of Frank Herbert's novel and has garnered praise from critics and viewers. Ace filmmaker Christopher Nolan's compliments were rather boisterous. "It's one of the most seamless marriages of live-action photography and computer-generated visual effects that I've seen," Nolan said. "It's very, very compelling at every turn. It's a real gift to film fans everywhere," he added.