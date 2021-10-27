'Tadap' trailer: After 'Kabir Singh,' 'Shiddat,' we've another intense lover

'Tadap' trailer: Ahan Shetty gives his all but the film choice is debatable

Riding on the success of Kabir Singh, many Hindi shows/movies have been churning out intense lovers. Suniel Shetty's son Ahan's debut film Tadap is yet another example. Makers dropped its trailer today. Also an adaptation of a Telugu movie like Shahid Kapoor's venture, Junior Shetty goes all rowdy and excessively violent with a scenic Mussoorie in the background in this one. Here's a breakdown.

Shetty's Ishana is for some reason unnecessarily violent

Ishana (Shetty) opens the trailer in a bearded look fighting (aka literally sending people flying) with anyone and everyone. Then we see him fall in love with Ramisa (Tara Sutaria), who seems to be some influential person's daughter. As Ramisa slowly softens his exterior, they get separated, turning Ishana into a "villain." So he again begins beating people left, right and center.

Shetty impresses with his acting, dialogue delivery

What impresses is Shetty's dedication to the role. As a newcomer, his dialogue delivery, mannerism, and fight sequences are quite skillful. Sutaria does not get much to do except for romancing Shetty but we hope she has a meaty role to display her talent. Arijit Singh's soulful voice is an added plus and we will be looking forward to Pritam's music in the film.

Certain scenes, dialogues suggest toxic relationship is on our way

It was a tough pill to swallow when Ishana was strangling Ramisa in the last clip with a love song playing in the background. We just hope the movie does not uphold toxic masculinity and portray obsession as love. Milan Luthria is helming this Sajid Nadiadwala production. Apart from Kabir Singh, one will find similarities with Malang, Ek Villain, and the recently released Shiddat.

Legendary actors presented the trailer on social media

The trailer was presented by legends like Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, and Chiranjeevi, among others. Big B wrote, "Ahan .. we saw you grow up .. and today it's a huge pleasure and honor to introduce you to the World of cinema." Shetty's father was also all praises online (naturally!). To note, Shetty's sister Athiya Shetty debuted in Bollywood in 2015 with Hero.

