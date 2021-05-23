WB quells rumors, confirms 'Dune's HBO Max-theater simultaneous release plan

Written by Pranav Dixit Mail Last updated on May 23, 2021, 05:42 pm

Release plan for 'Dune' creates confusion

There was a lot of uncertainty on social media over the release of Denis Villeneuve's Dune. However, Warner Bros. has now confirmed it would release simultaneously in theaters and HBO Max on October 1 as was planned. Dune is one of the most-awaited films of the year, thanks to its stellar cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, and Jason Momoa.

Uncertainty

A media report was responsible for all the confusion

The uncertainty around the film's release started after a Deadline report suggested that the studio decided to premiere Dune at the Venice Film Festival in September. The report went on to say that Dune would be released in theaters only after that and then move on to the streaming service HBO Max. As expected, it raised a lot of concern and confusion among viewers.

Statement

Warner executives assure there has been no change in plans

Johanna Fuentes, head of communications at WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group, confirmed on social media that there is no change in the release plan for Dune. "Dune will premiere in theaters and on HBO Max on the same day in the US," she announced. Warner Bros. distribution chief Jeff Goldstein also confirmed that the October 1 hybrid release date for Dune stays.

Twitter Post

Fuentes confirmed the news on Twitter

#Dune will premiere in theaters and on HBO Max on the same day in the US. (Source: Warner Bros.) https://t.co/SiFpbz0nK2 — Johanna Fuentes (@jfuentes) May 17, 2021

Story

What is 'Dune' all about?

To note, the film is based on a 1965 novel of the same name by author Frank Herbert. The story revolves around a dangerous desert planet called Arrakis, also known as Dune. The planet is a valuable source of a fictional super drug called the spice "Melange," which increases human life, provides better thought perception, and makes it possible to travel faster than light.

Sequel

A 'Dune' sequel is already on the cards

The team shot in countries like Hungary, Norway, and the UAE and wrapped up months before the COVID-19 outbreak. Several studios and producers held the rights for the movie adaptation of Dune since 1971. However, it was Legendary Pictures that finally made it happen. A sequel is also reportedly in development as the first film will only cover half of the novel's plot.