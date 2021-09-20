Ranbir Kapoor signed for a special song in 'Mr. Lele'

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Sep 20, 2021, 10:00 pm

As per a new report, we might catch Ranbir Kapoor shaking his legs to a special song in 'Mr. Lele'

Producer Karan Johar and director Shashank Khaitan are going all out for their upcoming venture, Mr. Lele. After casting the biggest names of this generation in the lead, they have now roped in Ranbir Kapoor for a special song, as per a new report. Moreover, Kapoor, who has charmed us numerous times with his sleek dance moves, will start shooting for it soon.

Reports

The shoot for the 'peppy song' begins on Wednesday

The Sanju actor will feature in a "peppy song," as per a trade source quoted by Pinkvilla. Notably, Tanishk Bagchi and Rochak Kohli are composing the music for the comic-thriller and are likely to helm the score for this track too. Also, Kapoor will be shooting for the dance number from Wednesday at Mehboob Studios, where he was practicing for a few days.

Quote

Song will be 'one of the highlights of the movie'

Reportedly, choreographer Ganesh Acharya has given the steps to the song, which will be "one of the highlights of the movie." "Karan and Shashank were keen to rope in Ranbir for the track. Ranbir is very close to Karan. Apart from acting in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, Ranbir has acted in KJo's directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil," said the source further.

Film

Bhumi, Vicky, Kiara are leading the comic thriller venture

The recent report also gave us some insight into the development of the project. Apparently, the production for Mr. Lele is nearly over with some patchwork remaining with lead star Vicky Kaushal, which will be done in October. The movie also stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in the leading roles. To note, both the actresses have previously worked with Kaushal.

Information

Plotline slightly resembles 2019's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'

As per reports, Kaushal will play a guy caught between his wife (Pednekar) and colleague (Advani). Yes, the storyline seems similar to Pednekar's Pati Patni Aur Woh. We hope the details will be a bit more progressive than the 2019 flick. For the unversed, the upcoming KJo-backed project began its production in April and has been shot entirely in Mumbai.