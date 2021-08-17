Shooting of 'Mismatched' season 2 begins

Based on Sandhya Menon's 2017 novel 'When Dimple Met Rishi,' the Netflix show is headlined by Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf

The shooting of the second season of the coming-of-age romantic drama web series Mismatched has begun, the makers announced on Tuesday. Based on Sandhya Menon's 2017 novel When Dimple Met Rishi, the Netflix show is headlined by Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf. Production banner RSVP, headed by Ronnie Screwvala, shared a selfie of the lead stars from the set of the show on Instagram.

Story

'Mismatched' follows the love story of Rishi and Dimple

Mismatched follows Rishi (Saraf), a die-hard romantic who believes in traditional ways of dating, who falls for Dimple (Koli), a gamer, and eventually wants to marry her. "Sending Manohar ka shrikand for this shubh beginning! #MismatchedSeason2 shooting begins!" the caption of the post by RSVP read. Mismatched is directed by Karwaan helmer Akarsh Khurana and Nipun Dharmadhikari.

Twitter Post

Here is the tweet by RSVP

Series

Gazal Dhaliwal penned the first season of the series

The director duo Khurana and Dharmadhikari are known for co-hosting the YouTube talk show Casting Couch With Amey & Nipun. Khurana also serves as showrunner for the series. Gazal Dhaliwal, best known for the Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Rajkumar Rao starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, penned the first season of the series.

Announcement

'Mismatched' season 2 was announced officially in March

The series was renewed for a second season in November 2020 and was announced officially by Netflix on March 3, on their new slate of original contents. Meanwhile, Koli is prepping for her upcoming movie, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which will be her first film with popular actors. On the other hand, Saraf was last seen in the Netflix anthology Feels Like Ishq.