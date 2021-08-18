Netflix announces new anthology film 'Ankahi Kahaniya'

Streaming giant Netflix on Wednesday announced its new anthology, Ankahi Kahaniya, set to release on September 17. Chronicling "three unheard and untold tales of love," the anthology is directed by filmmakers Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Abhishek Chaubey, and Saket Chaudhary. Producer Ronnie Screwvala's banner RSVP Movies and Ashi Dua Sara have produced the anthology.

Details

Tiwari's film will blur the line between fantasy, reality: Netflix

Ankahi Kahaniya stars an ensemble cast of Abhishek Banerjee, Zoya Hussain, Kunal Kapoor, Nikhil Dwivedi, Palomi, Rinku Rajguru, and Delzad Hiwale. According to a statement by the streamer, Iyer Tiwari's short film will blur "the lines between reality and fantasy." It stars Banerjee with the story credited to Piyush Gupta, Shreyas Jain, and Nitesh Tiwari.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

I want to challenge myself as a storyteller: Tiwari

"With every story, I want to challenge myself as a storyteller and create varied emotional connections between the viewers and the characters that will last in their minds for a while," Tiwari said. "I hope with this story I can captivate the imagination of movie lovers with questions of untold and unanswered emotions every human goes through," the Panga helmer added.

Abhishek Chaubey

Chaubey's movie is set in 1980s Mumbai

Based on the Kannada Story Madhyantara, Chaubey's segment features Rajguru and Hiwale. The director said his film is set in 1980s Mumbai and explores young love in the world of single-screen theaters. "When you're young and caged in Mumbai, looking for love's a sweet escape. And what's better than finding it at the movies? I'm really excited for everyone to watch it," he said.

Saket Chaudhary

Love story has been one of my favorite genres: Chaudhary

Chaudhary's short film features Kapoor, Hussain, Dwivedi, and Palomi. The story is penned by Zeenat Lakhani and Chaudhary. "Love stories have always been one of my favorite genres. It is a pleasure to be a part of Ankahi Kahaniya's thriving story theme. It was great working alongside a talented set of directors and collaborating with Netflix for this anthology," Chaudhary said.

Quote

Netflix is thrilled to announce 'Ankahi Kahaniya': Pratiksha Rao

Pratiksha Rao, Director of Films and Licensing at Netflix India, said Netflix is thrilled to announce Ankahi Kahaniya. "These unexpected love stories are brought to life by incredibly talented filmmakers, cast and crew, and we can't wait to bring it to our members," she added.