#MumbaiDrugBust: No evidence found in extortion investigation, say Mumbai Police

Published on Dec 23, 2021, 04:10 pm

No case has been registered so far in this extortion angle, says Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police has revealed the alleged extortion investigation in connection to the Cordelia Cruises drug case, which saw the arrest of actor Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan, is being halted. The reason is, no evidence has been found as of now. The investigation began after an independent witness of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) claimed certain individuals had demanded money for Aryan's release.

Context Why does this story matter?

Prabhakar Sail

Following Aryan's arrest in early October, NCB witness Prabhakar Sail claimed he had overheard a conversation about a deal in crores, involving the star kid's release. Apart from another witness Kiran Gosavi, the deal allegedly involved NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani, and an individual named Sam D'Souza. Then, Mumbai Police had constituted SET (Special Enquiry Team) to investigate the allegations.

Details No case has been registered in the matter

The case development was reported by news agency ANI. A tweet read: "Investigation of alleged extortion matter in connection with drugs on cruise case halted until next order." Reportedly, the SET, led by NCB Deputy Director General (DDG)-northern region Gyaneshwar Singh, had questioned as many as 20 people but found no evidence. Further, no case has been registered so far.

Investigation Earlier, CCTV evidence suggested Dadlani, Gosavi, D'Souza had met

Earlier, the police had found CCTV evidence of a meeting between Dadlani, Gosavi, and D'Souza. But the case, seemingly, didn't gain much momentum from there. Meanwhile, the drug case is currently being looked into by a separate Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Sanjay Kumar Singh, the DDG (Operations) of the NCB. Aryan, who is out on bail, can also be called in again.

King is back? Meanwhile, SRK was spotted shooting for advertisement in Mumbai

Last week, the Bombay High Court agreed to change certain terms in the 24-year-old's bail order. While Aryan was asked to appear before NCB every Friday, he won't have to do that now. Instead, he must be present at SIT Delhi's office whenever summoned. Meanwhile, Khan is finally resuming activities as he was spotted shooting an ad, after virtually appearing for another endorsement earlier.