Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 23, 2021, 02:10 pm

'John Wick: Chapter 4' is not arriving next year

The wait just got a year longer! To catch our favorite assassin in action, we will have to go till 2023 as John Wick: Chapter 4 has undergone a release date change. The Keanu Reeves-led project will not hit the cinema halls on May 27, 2022 but instead come on March 24, 2023. Producer Lionsgate confirmed the same on social media, leaving fans upset.

Significance Why does the story matter?

The third part of the John Wick franchise, John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, released in 2019, to thumping response. In fact, the two films before that, which came in 2014 and 2017, were blockbusters too, paving way to a full-fledged series. Not just for its sleek action and the main character, people love the John Wick films because of the overall package.

Details Media report suggests production delay is the main cause

The change in the release date of the Chad Stahelski-directorial was announced in a teaser, dropped today. Reports reveal that makers wanted to avoid a clash against Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick, but sources told Deadline that the production of the movie has taken a hit. John Wick: Chapter 4 is being shot across the world and a schedule was also planned in Japan.

Twitter Post Check out the news here

Information Know about the cast and crew of the venture

And probably because of the COVID-19 situation, production of John Wick: Chpater 4 has paused for a brief while. Apart from Reeves, the film will also have Donnie Yen, Laurence Fishburne, Bill Skarsgård, and Ian McShane in its cast, among others. Michael Finch and Shay Hatten have been given the screenplay duty, while Stahelski, Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee are producing the venture.

Fact In October, Reeves hit headlines for gifting Rolex to stuntmen

In October, the Bill & Ted Face the Music star hit headlines for gifting Rolex watches to the four-member stunt team of John Wick: Chapter 4. The incident happened during a dinner in Paris after finishing the shooting schedule there. Dave Camarillo, Bruce Concepcion, Li Qiang, and Jeremy Marinas were the lucky four who got the luxury gift. Overwhelmed, they shared the same online.