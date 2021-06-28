'Reservoir Dogs' remake was to be Quentin Tarantino's swan song?

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Jun 28, 2021, 05:10 pm

Studying cinema or enjoying it without watching writer/director Quentin Tarantino's work isn't possible. His nine films are characteristically his, and have created a separate cult in modern times. But he has repeatedly said that he would quit making cinema after his 10th work, and he still plans to stick by that rule. Speaking about his swan song, this is what Tarantino revealed.

Interview

He thought about it, but he's not doing it, internet!

Appearing on Real Time with Bill Maher recently, the Oscar-recipient filmmaker said he has thought about releasing a remake of his debut movie Reservoir Dogs as his last offering. "I've actually considered making a remake of Reservoir Dogs as my last movie," he said, but soon added, "I won't do it, internet! But I considered it." He remained tight-lipped about his actual plans though.

Information

'Reservoir Dogs' is named 'greatest independent film of all time'

Named the "Greatest Independent Film of all Time," Reservoir Dogs was written and directed by Tarantino. He also acted in this crime movie. While it was a cinematic delight, the 1992 flick had just a few instances of Tarantino's brilliance sprinkled throughout.

Logic

He feels it's right time to hang up his boots

On the talk show to promote his novel on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Tarantino was naturally asked the reason behind stepping down the creative mantle after his 10th film. To this, the Kill Bill creator said he knew he was at the age and point in his career that it was time to bid adieu. He based this theory on film history.

Quote

Quitting at the exact time is important, feels Tarantino

Citing the example of the late Don Siegel, Tarantino said, "If he had quit his career in 1979 when he did Escape from Alcatraz — what a final film! What a mic drop!" "But he dribbles away with two more other ones," he added, drawing reference to Rough Cut (1980) and Jinxed! (1982). However, the 58-year-old accepted that there were exceptions, like Clint Eastwood.

Bollywood

Whatever happens, we're surely getting an Indian 'Kill Bill' soon!

While we don't know what his last offering will be, India is soon getting a Hindi remake of Kill Bill. Reportedly starring Kriti Sanon in the role immortalized by Uma Thurman, the project is being helmed by Anurag Kashyap, an avid admirer of Tarantino. Its rights were bought by producer Nikhil Dwivedi some years ago. It'd be exciting to see Sanon as the Bride.