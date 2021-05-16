Happy Birthday, Megan Fox! Interesting facts about the Hollywood beauty

Megan Fox is celebrating her 35th birthday on May 16

American actress and model, Megan Fox, is celebrating her 35th birthday today. The beautiful, blue-eyed star has Irish, French, and Native American ancestry. She became a household name in Hollywood after starring in the action film Transformers and its sequel Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen. On her special day, let's take a look at some interesting and quirky facts about Fox.

Family

She is a true country gal!

The actress was born in a small town in eastern Tennessee. According to an interview, Fox and her family led a very simple and peaceful country life. She also talked about not having enough money and how her dad, a parole officer, used to hunt. "My dad used to hunt ducks and my mom would put them in the pot," she said.

Feud

An infamous feud with 'Transformers' director Michael Bay

Fox's role as Mikaela Banes in the 2007 film Transformers wasn't a smooth ride at all. She called Bay a very controlling person. "He wants to be like Hitler on his sets," she alleged in an interview. Transformers crew called her "classless" and "graceless" after that interview. The actress became a victim of a lot of hate and unwanted press due to the feud.

'TMNT'

And, that feud's connection with 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles'

Fox grew up watching Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and it was one of her favorite cartoons. Fast forward to the year 2014, and she ended up working on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film. The movie was produced by none other than Transformers director Bay. Fox later confirmed that she reached out to him and sorted out the allegations that the media was reporting.

Marriage

She was married to fellow actor Brian Austin Green

Fox was previously married to actor Brian Austin Green. They first got married in 2010, but she filed for divorce in 2015. They got back together the next year but Fox filed for divorce again in 2020. They have three sons together: Noah Shannon Green, Bodhi Ransom Green, and Journey River Green. She's also a stepmother to Green's son Kassius from his other marriage.

Relationship

Fox called Machine Gun Kelly the 'most unusually handsome boy'

The actress is currently in a relationship with rapper and actor Machine Gun Kelly (MGK). They met on the sets of the upcoming film Midnight In The Switchgrass where Fox plays an FBI agent. They started spending a lot of time together and have been inseparable since then. Fox even wrote a poem for MGK and called him the "most unusually handsome boy."

Acting

From 'Transformers,' 'Jennifer's Body' to 'New Girl'

Besides Transformers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, she is also known for working on films like Jennifer's Body, where she is possessed by a demon, and Rogue, where she played a badass mercenary. The fans also widely appreciated her role in the television series New Girl where she stars as Reagan and moves in with a group of fun roommates.

Interests

Her love for comic books and desserts is well-known

Fox is a comic book nerd! According to reports, some of her favorite comic books are Fathom, Danger Girl, and Midnight Nation. The actress is also a huge fan of all things sweet. Oddly enough, she likes eating unbaked sweets like cookie dough, fudge, brownie mix, and cake mix. Some of her favorites include Cap'n Crunch, buttered Pop-Tart, and basically anything covered in sugar.

Trivia

Did she become an actress by chance?

Fox actually didn't even plan to act in the Transformers film and she was just trying to avoid her education and college life. She decided to take the role as it would help her earn some extra money. One of the lesser-known and obscure facts about Fox is that she has a fear of touching tissue papers and newspapers. Yes, really!