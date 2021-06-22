'Kill Bill' Hindi remake gets its lead in Kriti Sanon?

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jun 22, 2021, 05:01 pm

Kriti Sanon to appear in Anurag Kashyap and Nikhil Dwivedi's 'Kill Bill'

Kill Bill, a Quentin Tarantino classic, is getting a Hindi remake. Its rights were bought by producer Nikhil Dwivedi a couple of years ago. To be helmed by noted director Anurag Kashyap, the film will now have Kriti Sanon as its lead, states a latest report. She will reportedly play the Bride (code name Black Mamba), its lead, which was immortalized by Uma Thurman.

Details

Makers say it is 'a homage to the original film'

Kashyap and Dwivedi had worked on the script during the lockdown period and finalized it, a source told Pinkvilla. "Anurag and Nikhil have now taken a step ahead to move on to the casting front and initiated conversations with Kriti Sanon to play the lead," they further mentioned. The director-producer duo refers to this movie as "a homage to the original film."

Role

Sanon will be an assassin, 'deadliest woman in the world'

If you have watched Kill Bill, you know its lead is an assassin, "termed as the deadliest woman in the world." Sanon will reportedly be that assassin, and this film will be her first out and out action drama. The source said, "The action aside, there runs a strong undercurrent of revenge and emotions all through the narrative, much like the original film."

Cast

Two more actresses will be roped in alongside her

While Sanon will be leading the venture, two more actresses will join her. However, an official announcement is awaited. Talking about the cast last year, Dwivedi had said, "I think I'll leave that to the director (Kashyap) —he has one or two (contenders) in his mind, and as soon as we form some kind of formality in our minds, we'll certainly speak to them."

Projects

For now, she has 'Ganapath,' 'Bachchan Pandey' and other projects

Currently, the Heropanti actress is busy with Om Raut's mythological drama, Adipurush. Set to play the character of Sita, Sanon will share screen space with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in the movie. She will also appear in films like Mimi, Ganapath and Bachchan Pandey. Plus, she has been roped in for a family drama, alongside her Bareilly Ki Barfi co-star Rajkummar Rao.