Doing 'Reminiscence' was an easy yes, says Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman said that he was blown away by Lisa Joy's vision with 'Reminiscence' and instantly decided to do it

Hollywood star Hugh Jackman says he made an instant decision to act in Reminiscence because the film had an "original and surprising" script. The Warner Bros movie, which also stars Rebecca Ferguson and Thandiwe Newton, marks the directorial debut of Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy. As a fan of sci-fi western HBO show, Jackman said he felt he was in "good, safe hands" of Joy.

Reminiscence

I was blown away by Joy's vision of 'Reminiscence': Jackman

Jackman said that he was blown away by Joy's vision with Reminiscence and instantly decided to do it. "When I heard her pitch, I thought, I'm pretty sure I'm going to do this movie even though I haven't read it. About 20 pages into reading it, I rang my agent, and said, I haven't finished reading it and I'm absolutely doing it," Jackman said.

Hugh Jackman

Jackman plays the role of rugged, solitary veteran in movie

Reminiscence features Jackman as Nicolas Bannister, a rugged and solitary veteran living in a near-future Miami flooded by rising seas. He is an expert in a dangerous occupation. He offers clients the chance to relive any memory they desire. His life changes when he meets Mae. What begins as a simple matter of lost and found becomes a passionate love affair.

Information

'Reminiscence' felt similar to a Humphrey Bogart movie: Jackman

But when a different client's memories implicate Mae in a series of violent crimes, Bannister must delve through the dark world of the past to uncover the truth about the woman he fell for. Notably, Jackman felt Reminiscence was similar to a Humphrey Bogart movie.

Relevance

'Reminiscence' is best suited for the current times: Jackman

The actor believes that Reminiscence is best suited for the current times where people's personal and professional lives have been upended by the coronavirus pandemic. The themes that the movie explores are something that makes Reminiscence relevant for the audience, the actor believes. Some of the issues that the film delves into are happening in the present world, he said.

Further details

Film is deliberately not too far in the future: Jackman

"The film is deliberately not too far in the future. Many of the things that are happening—how the climate is affecting the city of Miami, all the issues around income inequality—those are coming to the fore now," Jackman said. All in all, the actor believes Reminiscence is a complete package of a great story and entertainment for the audiences.

Information

Movie will release in select Indian cities on August 27

Reminiscence also features Cliff Curtis, Marina de Tavira, Daniel Wu, Mojean Aria, Brett Cullen, Natalie Martinez, Angela Sarafyan and Nico Parker. The movie, produced by Jonathan Nolan, Michael De Luca, and Aaron Ryder, will release in India on August 27 in select cities.