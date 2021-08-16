Hugh Jackman's 'Reminiscence' to release in India on August 27

Warner Bros. Pictures has announced that Hugh Jackman-starrer Reminiscence will release in India on the big screen on August 27. Reminiscence, which also features Rebecca Ferguson and Thandiwe Newton, revolves around Jackman's character Nick Bannister, a private investigator of the mind, who navigates the darkly alluring world of the past by helping his clients access lost memories.

Storyline

Here is the storyline of the movie

Living on the Miami coast, his life is forever changed when he takes on a new client, Mae (Ferguson). A simple matter of lost and found becomes a dangerous obsession. As Bannister fights to find the truth about Mae's disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy, and must ultimately answer the question: how far would you go to hold on to the ones you love?

Hugh Jackman

Film explores the idea of memory as something addictive: Jackman

The film explores the idea of memory and nostalgia as something that is potentially addictive, or just enticing to go back and live in the good old days, remember that time," Jackman said. "And with this technology, you can relive it and just stay in the past. But what is the cost of that?" he added.

Movie

Jackman believes movie will appeal to audience in post-pandemic world

The Hollywood star is hopeful that the movie will appeal to his fans in the post-pandemic world. "I think we live in this changing world. We're in this post-pandemic world right now and we're now coming out into... Is it a new world? Are we going to try and re-create what we had before?" he said.

Information

As humans, we have to constantly create new memories: Jackman

"I think it's a really interesting time and a very uncertain time. And I hope the movie resonates in that way, where it is wonderful to have memories, but as humans, we have to be constantly creating new ones," he adds.