Aug 17, 2021

Apple TV+ has bagged some big projects, including Jennifer Lawrence's Sue Mengers biopic

The ad-free subscription video-on-demand streaming service from Apple Inc., Apple TV+, is brimming with exciting projects. Big Hollywood names like Scarlett Johansson, Natalie Portman, Florence Pugh, and Lupita Nyong'o are coming to the platform with exclusive films and series. As per reports, Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence is the latest figure to debut on Apple with her Sue Mengers biopic project. Here's more.

Apple reportedly won the Lawrence movie in bidding war

J-Law's upcoming biopic endeavor had sparked a bidding war between streaming platforms, and now reports suggest that Apple has emerged victorious in this battle, although details remain to be worked out. According to Deadline, Apple TV and Netflix were the last contenders in standing for the Paolo Sorrentino-directorial. Notably, Mengers was a legendary talent agent who cemented her place in a male-dominated sector.

Limited series with Oscar winners Portman, Nyong'o also in list

Another ambitious project, backed by and starring women, Lady in the Lake, is officially set to premiere on Apple TV+. The limited series has been directed and co-written by Alma Har'el and it will co-star Academy Award winners Portman and Nyong'o. All three are executive producers. Dre Ryan is the co-creator and co-writer. The Thor star will be debuting on television with this one.

Florence Pugh's sci-fi courtroom drama 'Dolly' could find home here

Oscar nominee Pugh was reported to have been starring in a sci-fi courtroom drama, titled Dolly, back in February this year. And, while a director is yet to be revealed, Apple did bag the rights of the feature film from a bidding war. Also starring Vanessa Taylor, the project is about a "companion doll" that kills its owner, but maintains innocence.

Johansson's collaboration with Apple on 'Bride' was announced last year

Johansson might be a bit preoccupied with her legal spat with Disney currently, but she has been reported to collaborate with Disney competitor Apple TV+ since last year. Bride, the "genre-bending" film from Apple and A24 will be produced by and star the Black Widow actor. Sebastián Lelio is directing. This is not all, Apple TV+ also bought Matthew Vaughn's star-studded spy-thriller, Argylle, recently.