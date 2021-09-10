Colin Firth birthday special: His movies we don't talk about

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Sep 10, 2021, 01:53 pm

'Kingsman' Colin Firth turns 61; here are some of his lesser known roles

Colin Firth has given us some of the most memorable roles ever, in classic ventures such as Bridget Jones's Diary and Pride and Prejudice. But a downside of playing so many phenomenal characters is that your other projects can get undermined. So on the Academy Award winner's 61st birthday, we shine a light on his roles that do not usually get the spotlight.

#1

'A Single Man': Firth portrayed love and loss poignantly

The British actor portrays a sad, single man George Falconer in Tom Ford's A Single Man, based on ­Christopher Isherwood's novel. Based in 1960s' Los Angeles, George's life is shrouded in a painful secret as he cannot openly grieve the passing of his gay partner. Spot-on with the restrained anguish and stoicism, Firth had bagged a BAFTA Award for Best Actor for this role.

#2

'Before I Go to Sleep': Haunting, thrilling and real

Next on the list is the multi-starrer Before I Go to Sleep. This Rowan Joffe-directorial had Firth playing Ben, husband to Nicole Kidman's Christine, who suffers from anterograde amnesia (not being able to retain any new memory). But as Christine discovers haunting events from her past, she doesn't know who to trust anymore. While this thriller received average reviews, Firth was impeccable as ever.

#3

'Steve': This short film is brilliant to say the least

The 2010 British drama short film, Steve, written and directed by Rupert Friend, was a film festival star, debuting at British Film Institute (BFI) London Film Festival and winning accolades at others. Playing the titular "weird" neighbor to a young couple, played by Keira Knightley and Tom Mison, Firth's earnest performance sparked up nervousness in the viewers, anticipating what will come next.

#4

'Magic in the Moonlight': Firth beautifully embodies good writing

One would expect when the names Colin Firth, Emma Stone, Woody Allen come together, we'll have something huge in our hands. And yet, 2014's romantic comedy Magic in the Moonlight remains to be largely underappreciated today. A well-written film at its core, we get wit, chemistry, romance, and beautiful locations in the backdrop. Firth, as expected, hits the ball out of the park, again!