Sourav Ganguly biopic: Actors best suited to portray him onscreen

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Sep 10, 2021, 12:10 pm

Now that Sourav Ganguly's biopic is happpening, these actors could play the cricket legend onscreen

Yesterday, Sourav Ganguly formally announced that his biopic was in the making and Luv Films was set to produce the venture. While the cast has not been revealed, Ranbir Kapoor's name has often popped up for the upcoming biography. Also, Ganguly had once said he would like Hrithik Roshan to portray him onscreen. Keeping these two aside, here are five other fitting choices.

#Candidate 1

Kartik Aaryan's association with Luv Ranjan makes him top choice

Earlier, the former Indian cricket men's team captain had told a portal that the movie will be made in Hindi on a budget of "around Rs. 200-250cr." Going by this, we have a pan-Indian project on our hands, which can be led by Kartik Aaryan ably. A frequent collaborator of director Luv Ranjan, Aaryan's rapport with the producers will be smooth as well.

#Candidate 2

Jisshu Sengupta perfectly fits the bill of a cricketer

Continuing on the pan-India angle, Bengali actor Jisshu Sengupta is a great choice. Not only is he a known face in Bollywood, but also a left-handed batsman, like Ganguly. Sengupta has played many state-level games at the sub-junior level and has also captained the Bengal Celebrity League. Back in 2018, when Ganguly biopic rumors were rife, he had voiced aspirations to play him.

Information

Honorable mention: After 'Dhoni,' Sushant Singh Rajput could've played Ganguly

And our list includes an honorary mention, that of Sushant Singh Rajput. The late actor might have helped in immortalizing Mahendra Singh Dhoni's story but did you know the avid sports fan was eager on making a biopic on Ganguly under his own production company?

#Candidate 3

Nani has been quite believable as a cricketer in 'Jersey'

The next candidate is Telugu actor Nani. The Eega star has already played a cricketer on the big screen--in the National Award-winning venture Jersey. His performance as a 36-year-old failed cricketer in the Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial had earned him praises from film and cricket buffs alike. While Nani greets us with Tuck Jagadish today, we are sure he won't disappoint in Dada's shoes either.

#Candidate 4

Tota Roy Choudhury's fitness quotient makes him a top contender

Tota Roy Choudhury is an apt choice when talking of a sportsman's physique and discipline. The Girl On The Train actor, who is known as the fitness guru in the Bengali entertainment industry, practices different styles of martial arts. He has long played impressive supporting roles in Hindi movies like Helicopter Eela and it is time he shoulders a big movie like Ganguly's biopic.

#Candidate 5

Telugu actor Akhil Akkineni will do justice to Ganguly's story

Last up, we have Akhil Akkineni. Although his older brother Naga Chaitanya played a cricketer onscreen in Majili, the movie was more about his personal turmoil than the game. And, Akkineni is a great player in real life, having earned laurels in the Celebrity Cricket League. We are sure the promising young Telugu actor will do justice to the cricket legend's life and journey.