'Moon Knight' actor Gaspard Ulliel (37) dies in ski accident

'Moon Knight' actor Gaspard Ulliel (37) dies in ski accident

Pallabi C Samal Mail Jan 20, 2022, 11:37 am 2 min read

You will be missed, Gaspard Ulliel!

One of France's well-known actors, Gaspard Ulliel, died on January 19 due to a ski accident in the Savoie region of the French Alps. He was 37. Media portals reported Ulliel had a head-on collision with another skier and was immediately rushed to a Grenoble-based hospital with serious brain trauma. Unfortunately, he couldn't make it and passed away. May his soul rest in peace!

Details Local authorities have started probe, said reports

The tragic news was confirmed by the office of the actor's agent. According to the Savoie prosecutor's office, the mishap took place at the Rosiere ski area, Savoie region. The man with whom the actor collided has not been hospitalized and Ulliel was reportedly not wearing a helmet. Local authorities have opened an investigation but have not revealed much yet, reports AFP.

Reaction 'French cinema is losing a huge talent, full of charm'

Bruno Le Maire

Ulliel's funeral will be held in Paris on Thursday, January 20. Mourning his loss, Bruno Le Maire, French finance minister, tweeted, "French cinema is losing a huge talent, full of charm and energy." "We're deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of our friend, colleague Gaspard Ulliel. Our thoughts are with his family and friends," a Disney representative told Variety.

Information The actor will next be seen in 'Moon Knight'

Ulliel, known for his smashing performances in It's Only the End of the World and the biopic Saint Laurent, will next be seen in More Than Ever and Disney-Marvel's Moon Knight, in his last appearances. He will essay the role of Midnight Man aka Anton Mogart in the latter. Moon Knight got its trailer just days back, making Ulliel's loss all the more painful.

About Ulliel worked with Martin Scorsese for an advertisement

Ulliel in the Bleu de Chanel fragrance ad

Apart from being an actor, Ulliel was also a noted model having worked with Martin Scorsese on a 2010 TV advertisement for Bleu de Chanel fragrance. He appeared on celluloid when he was 11 but gained widespread acclaim with his young Hannibal outing in Hannibal Rising (2007). The French star is survived by his partner, French model-singer Gaelle Petri and their young son.