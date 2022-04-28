Entertainment

'Avatar 2' gets name, trailer at CinemaCon; visuals stun attendees

Written by Yvonne Jacob Apr 28, 2022, 02:11 pm 2 min read

'Avatar: The Way of Water' shows us an exciting new side of Pandora

Ready to go back to Pandora? After over a decade, the most-awaited trailer for Avatar 2 got dropped on Wednesday but only at CinemaCon. For the rest, it'll get released on May 6 and be exclusively attached to the print of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Moreover, Avatar 2 now has a name. It will be called Avatar: The Way of Water.

The first part, Avatar, arrived in 2009 and grossed an approximate $2.84 billion.

Apart from its stupendous commercial success, the Oscar-winning film was also responsible for starting the digital 3D era across the globe.

Now, after at least seven delays, Avatar: The Way of Water will greet us on December 16, 2022.

And now that it's got a release date, we cannot keep calm!

Trailer Here's what the trailer was all about

In the trailer, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) reportedly tells Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), "I know one thing...Wherever we go, this family is our fortress." And "fortress" that was! Visuals of Pandora's clear blue oceans and the Na'vi tribe interacting with species resembling whales and pelicans stunned the CinemaCon viewers, said reports. Avatar: The Way of Water will focus more on family, as per the trailer.

Information Re-worked version of 'Avatar' set to re-release

Avatar: The Way of Water is set 10 years after the events of Avatar. During Disney's panel at CinemaCon, the Hollywood movie's producer Jon Landau announced that Avatar will be reworked and re-released in theaters on September 23. Director James Cameron said that the new version will have more "realistic" visual effects. Landau also revealed that the next four sequels will be "standalone" films.

Fact Budget, release details

Avatar's sequel is being marketed as a pan-global film as it will get released in 160 languages! And in versions like IMAX, 3D, PLF (Premium Large Format), high-resolution, and high fps. According to reports, the upcoming movie has been made on a stunning budget of $250 million (Rs. 1,900 crore). The money for its promotion is set at $150 million (Rs. 1,140 crore).