Entertainment

'All That Breathes': Indian documentary to screen at Cannes

'All That Breathes': Indian documentary to screen at Cannes

Written by Yvonne Jacob Apr 15, 2022, 12:31 pm 2 min read

A still from fIlmmaker Shaunak Sen's 'All That Breathes' (Photo credit: Twitter/@allthatbreathes)

An Indian documentary will grace the Special Screening segment at the Cannes Film Festival this year. All That Breathes, directed by Shaunak Sen, will be premiered at the festival that will run from May 17-28. This great news was shared by the organizers via Twitter on Thursday. The 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will open with zombie film, Z (Comme Z).

Context Why does this story matter?

This is Sen's second directorial after the acclaimed documentary Cities of Sleep.

The poignant videopiece that released (initially) on November 1, 2015, narrates story of the homeless in search for a place to sleep in the capital.

A Cannes screening for All That Breathes comes after it won the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Documentary at the Sundance Film Festival in January.

Congratulations!

Plot What is the documentary all about?

All That Breathes revolves around siblings Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, who have rescued and treated injured birds, especially Black Kites, all their lives. Saud and Shehzad are shown working out of their dingy basement in Wazirabad. The 90-minute-long film primarily focuses on the siblings and then pans out to document a larger snapshot of the city with its toxic air and social turmoil.

Information Other titles that will be seen at the film festival

The upcoming film has been produced by Sen along with Aman Mann (Charmed) and Teddy Leifer (Icarus). Ethan Coen's Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind and The Natural History of Destruction by Sergei Loznitsa, an Ukrainian director, round up the special screening segment. For the Midnight Screening section, organizers have chosen Hunt, the directorial debut of South Korean star Lee Jung-jae.

Details These two big films will be the highlights

While Z (Comme Z) will be the inaugural film, Paramount-Skydance's Top Gun: Maverick, starring Tom Cruise, will be the highlight at this year's Cannes. Cruise, who is attending Cannes after 30 years, will be honored with a special career tribute, too. Warner Bros/Roadshow's Elvis, directed by Baz Luhrmann and featuring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks, will be another star attraction at the gala.