Anlon Healthcare IPO to open tomorrow: Price band, allotment details

Anlon Healthcare, a pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturing company, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on August 26. The company hopes to raise ₹121.03 crore through this move. The funds raised are expected to support Anlon's growth plans, including capacity expansion and research and development (R&D) for its pharmaceutical intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

Investment options Price band set at ₹86-91 per share The Anlon Healthcare IPO comprises a fresh issue of 1.33 crore equity shares and will be open for subscription till August 29. The price band for the IPO is fixed at ₹86-91 per share, with each application lot comprising 164 shares. This means the minimum retail investment stands at ₹14,924. Retail investors can apply for up to 13 lots (2,132 shares) worth ₹1,94,012 in total.

Timeline IPO allotment to be completed by September 1 The allotment for the Anlon Healthcare IPO will be finalized on September 1, with demat credits and refunds expected by September 2. The shares are likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on September 3. As of now, the gray market premium (GMP) for this IPO is ₹0, indicating no immediate listing gains based on current market trends.