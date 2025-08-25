Anlon Healthcare IPO to open tomorrow: Price band, allotment details
What's the story
Anlon Healthcare, a pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturing company, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on August 26. The company hopes to raise ₹121.03 crore through this move. The funds raised are expected to support Anlon's growth plans, including capacity expansion and research and development (R&D) for its pharmaceutical intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).
Investment options
Price band set at ₹86-91 per share
The Anlon Healthcare IPO comprises a fresh issue of 1.33 crore equity shares and will be open for subscription till August 29. The price band for the IPO is fixed at ₹86-91 per share, with each application lot comprising 164 shares. This means the minimum retail investment stands at ₹14,924. Retail investors can apply for up to 13 lots (2,132 shares) worth ₹1,94,012 in total.
Timeline
IPO allotment to be completed by September 1
The allotment for the Anlon Healthcare IPO will be finalized on September 1, with demat credits and refunds expected by September 2. The shares are likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on September 3. As of now, the gray market premium (GMP) for this IPO is ₹0, indicating no immediate listing gains based on current market trends.
Business profile
More about Anlon Healthcare
Founded in 2013, Anlon Healthcare is a chemical manufacturing company that specializes in pharmaceutical intermediates and APIs. The company's core business includes the production of high-purity pharmaceutical intermediates for API manufacturing. These APIs are then used in medicines, nutraceuticals, personal care products, as well as animal health products.