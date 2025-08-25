Vi shares surge 10% in 2 days: What's the reason?

Vodafone Idea 's shares have witnessed a significant spike, rising by 2.3% to ₹7.23 today. The increase comes after an impressive 7.8% jump on Friday, marking a two-day rally of 10.2%. The surge is largely attributed to reports that the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) is considering a relief package for the financially troubled telecom operator.

Relief measures Proposed relief package to include moratorium extension and waivers The proposed relief package from the PMO includes a two-year extension of the moratorium on statutory dues, more flexibility in repayments, lower annual installments, and also possible waivers on penalties and interest. This comes as Vodafone Idea struggles with adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues of around ₹83,400 crore and annual commitments of about ₹18,000 crore starting March 2025.

Financial woes Technical indicators show mixed signals Despite the recent surge, Vodafone Idea's shares continue to face pressure, having fallen 10% in 2023 and over 54% in the last year. Technically, the share is trading above six of its eight key simple moving averages (SMAs), indicating short-term strength. However, it is below its 150-day and 200-day SMAs, indicating longer-term weakness. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 54.9 while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) remains below zero at -0.1 signaling a bearish trend for the stock.