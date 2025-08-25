Flipkart: Over 2.2L seasonal jobs created ahead of festive season
What's the story
E-commerce giant Flipkart has announced the creation of over 220,000 seasonal job opportunities ahead of the upcoming festive season. The roles span across supply chain, logistics, and last-mile delivery sectors. The company also plans to add 650 new festive-only delivery hubs in Tier II and III cities as part of its logistics network expansion.
Strategy breakdown
Focus on female hiring and opportunities for PwD
Flipkart's strategy for the festive season includes scaling up employment opportunities, the infrastructure, and tech deployments across 28 states in India. The company said its "ecosystem-first approach this festive season is built for scale." This comes with a 10% increase in female hiring and a special emphasis on creating more job opportunities for persons with disabilities (PwD) during the festive period.
Competitor's move
Amazon also announces similar hiring boost
Along with Flipkart, rival e-commerce firm Amazon India has also ramped up its hiring efforts ahead of the festive season. The company announced the creation of over 150,000 seasonal job opportunities in its operations network including fulfillment centers, sort centers and last-mile delivery stations. This shows a growing trend among major players in India's e-commerce industry to prepare for increased demand during this period.