Entertainment

OTT watchlist: Don't miss out these five 2022 K-dramas

OTT watchlist: Don't miss out these five 2022 K-dramas

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Jun 10, 2022, 04:10 am 2 min read

Have you watched any of these 2022 Korean dramas yet?

Thanks to the boom of multiple OTT platforms, we currently have an overwhelming amount of content just waiting to be discovered. Yet, South Korea is not backing down when it comes to churning out good quality wholesome dramas. As we are halfway through the year 2022, we list the best five K-dramas that we have received so far. Have you watched any of these?

#1 'My Liberation Notes'

My Liberation Notes on Netflix is a K-drama like no other. Featuring three siblings who have to commute daily to the capital city Seoul for work, this show moves slowly but leaves a heavy impact. It deals with various topics, be it life in the suburbs, or the struggles of an introverted person trying to find a footing in the hubbub of constant chatter.

#2 'Tomorrow'

Next up, we have a heavy and dark entry. Also streaming on Netflix, Tomorrow is a fantasy drama based on the 2017 webtoon by Llama. It deals with a special group of grim reapers who try and save any human being trying to die. Every episode will enrage you, warm your heart, and bring tears. But note the warnings before starting this series.

#3 'Love All Play'

Remember those K-dramas that had extremely sad stories but yet felt like comfort shows? Well, Love All Play is one such slice-of-life sports drama. It has camaraderie, great badminton shots, a puppy-like love, and a lot of heart. Despite magnificent chemistry between the leads (Park Ju-Hyun and Chae Jong-Hyeop) and a well-rounded story, this drama remains quite underappreciated.

#4 'Again My Life'

Again My Life marked the return of actor Lee Joon-gi after 2020 and boy, he didn't disappoint. It narrates the tale of a righteous prosecutor who gets a second chance at life to defeat a corrupt and powerful politician. As expected from Lee's dramas, this web novel-based show gives you action, thrill, and highly emotional moments. One can watch it on Viki.

#5 'Twenty Five Twenty One'

Perhaps the most widely known title on this list, Twenty Five Twenty One just wrecked all the viewers emotionally. Keeping the exaggerations aside, this Netflix drama featuring Kim Tae-ri, Nam Joo-hyuk, and Bona, among others was the perfect ode to the summer of youth that we have left behind. While people still complain over its ending, kudos to the makers for sticking to reality.